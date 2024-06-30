Marion County Fair brings line-up of deep-fried food, carnival fun to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 94th Annual Marion County Fair is underway at the county fairgrounds, and that means rides, food, water-skiing squirrels, and much more.

The fair officially kicked off on Friday, but there will be many chances to catch the action packing the midway until July 7.

Highlights of the 2024 Marion County Fair include returning fan favorites like the Animal Oasis, the Circle City Sidewalk Stompers Band, and Silly Safaris.

There will be new attractions on the fair’s line-up, including performances by Twiggy the World Famous Water Skiing Squirrel, and the acrobatic pigs of the PorkChop Revue. Multiple live music and comedy performances are set for Park Stage throughout the week.

Fair Manager Paul Annee tells News 8 he believes Marion County has one of the best county fairs due to its focus on community.

“We’re just excited to see a celebration of community, a celebration of our county’s diversity and we hope to see people out here,” Annee said. “(We listen to) feedback from the community. This is their fair, so what do they want to see out here?”

General admission tickets are $8 and are available at the door or on the fair website. Parking passes begin at $5 for general and $10 for premium parking.

Children five and under and those with valid military IDs get in for free.