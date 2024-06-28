Marion County Fair kicks off Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Fair starts on Friday and runs until Sunday, July 7.
This is the fair’s 94th year, and organizers say it will feature live music, rides, and new shows.
Tickets are on sale for $8 and can be purchased at the door or online at the Marion County Fair website.
Children who are 5 years old and under, as well as military personnel with valid ID, get into the fair for free.
Highlights of the 2024 Marion County Fair include:
- Returning Favorites: Animal Oasis, The Circle City Sidewalk Stompers Band, and Silly Safaris.
- New Exciting Shows: PorkChop Revue and Twiggy, the World Famous Water Skiing Squirrel, who makes a grand return after last performing at the fair in 2021.
- Live Music at the Park Stage: Live music from a variety of artists. See the full list, here.
- Thrilling Rides: North American Midway Entertainment brings back an exhilarating lineup of rides. Wristband Days are on June 28-29 and July 2, 4, 6, and 7. On those dates, wristbands will be available for $30 (sold until 9 p.m. and honored until 10:30 p.m.)
