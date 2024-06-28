Marion County Fair kicks off Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Fair starts on Friday and runs until Sunday, July 7.

This is the fair’s 94th year, and organizers say it will feature live music, rides, and new shows.

Tickets are on sale for $8 and can be purchased at the door or online at the Marion County Fair website.

Children who are 5 years old and under, as well as military personnel with valid ID, get into the fair for free.

Highlights of the 2024 Marion County Fair include: