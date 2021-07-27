Local

Marion County health officials suggest masks for all after CDC recommendation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department on Tuesday said it recommends residents wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.

The announcement came after a Tuesday recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Marion County health officials said they continue to urge people 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any nearby vaccine clinic.

They also suggested that vaccinated people consider some questions when deciding whether to wear a mask again, including: whether they are or they live with people who are at high risk of complications from COVID-19, whether the county’s case rate is at what the CDC deems the orange or red level and whether there are potentially unvaccinated people among them.

According to the CDC’s website, Marion County was at the orange level, or “substantial level of community transmission,” for the week from July 19-25.

The county’s mask mandate was lifted on June 8 for people who are fully vaccinated. Businesses can still require masks at their establishments.

Statement from the Marion County Public Health Department: