Marion County hospitals lifting flu-related visitor restrictions

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County hospitals are lifting temporary visitor restrictions starting Monday, and resuming standard visitor policies as influenza activity declines.

Health officials say hospitals that are lifting temporary visitor restrictions include those within Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Indiana University Health (except for Riley Hospital for Children), Ascension St. Vincent, and Eskenazi Health.

According to a release, this does not include Roudebush VA Medical Center and Riley Hospital for Children.

The Marion County Public Health Department says individual hospitals may have specialty areas that limit visitors as part of their normal visitor policy. They’re advising people should check ahead before visiting a patient at a specific facility.