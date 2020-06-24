Marion County inmate dies after medical emergency

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An inmate at the Marion County jail died Wednesday morning after suffering a medical emergency, authorities say.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Katie Carlson, Ronald Owens, 60, was preparing to be taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital Wednesday morning when he became unresponsive.

Owens was pronounced dead just before 9 a.m. at Marion County Jail II located at 730 E. Washington St.

Authorities say the Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to learn the cause of Owens’ death.

Owens had been in custody since May 25. He was being held on charges of stalking, intimidation, domestic battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and four counts of invasion of privacy.

The incident is being investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Coroner’s Office and Marion County Forensic Services Agency.