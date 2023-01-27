Local

Marion County juries deliver guilty verdicts in 2 murder cases, 3 other crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County juries returned five guilty verdicts this week in two murder cases, an attempted murder case, a child neglect, and a child molestation case, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Tuesday, Sammy Tinnin was convicted of a 2020 murder after a two-day trial for the shooting death of John Shockley. In August 2020, police discovered Shockley suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2500 block of North Emerson Avenue. Tinnin’s fingerprints were found on the door of the suspect’s vehicle and surveillance footage shows the shooter touching that same exact spot as he re-entered the vehicle after shooting Shockley,

Dewayne Patterson was convicted Tuesday for the August 2020 stabbing death of John Patton. On Aug. 9, 2020, Patterson told law enforcement officers that he has killed his boyfriend, Patton. Detectives responded with a search warrant for Patterson’s apartment and located Patton’s body in the bedroom. It was revealed Patton had more than 50 sharp force injuries. It was later determined Patton was killed between Aug. 4-8, 2020.

Richard Rybolt was convicted of several charges, including attempted murder for stabbing a woman and her 3-year-old child in March 2020, aggravated battery, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and two counts of criminal recklessness. Rybolt was also found guilty of the habitual offender sentencing enhancement. According to police, on the day of the incident, Rybolt entered the front seat of the woman’s vehicle and began to stab the woman in the face with a knife. When the woman’s father, who was sitting the backseat, freed his daughter from the attack, Rybolt began to stab her 3-year-old daughter while she was in her car seat. He fled the scene with the the woman’s father and daughter in the vehicle.

Edward Maguire was convicted of multiple charges including child molesting, child solicitation, and dissemination of matter harmful to minor.

On Wednesday, after a three day trial, Tryee Resnover was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in 2019. In February, paramedics were flagged down by Resnover and his girlfriend, Kira Fear, to assist her child. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene. Resnover and Fear told police that the child had fallen down the stairs at their Airbnb nearby. An autopsy confirmed that a compression fracture to the skull and that bruises on his legs had patterns from fingers and knuckles. The injuries consisted of child abuse and a search of Resnover’s phone revealed a search asking “What is a sign of a concussion for a baby?” The case against Fear is pending.

“These convictions exemplify our commitment to accountability and justice on behalf of victims,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “In addition to the challenges each of these cases presented, our trial teams faced enhanced burdens caused by inclement weather. Nevertheless, prosecutors adapted and were able to deliver justice for these families.”

Anyone who suspects child abuse is asked to call the police and the Indiana Department of Child Services. Child Services can be reached at 800-800-5556.