Marion County no longer under travel advisory

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Only one of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under red travel warning, the highest level.

As many as 15 counties had the red level Friday, which limits travel to emergency management personnel only.

Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may be restricted and to use caution while driving. Counties in the orange are under travel watch which means only essential travel is recommended, such as to and from work or in emergency situations.

According to the County Travel Advisory Map, only Marion, Parke, Posey, and Vigo counties remain without some level of restriction.