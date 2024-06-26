Marion County offering 2 locations for free HIV testing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you know your HIV status? Thursday is National HIV Testing Day and there are two locations in Indy that will offer free, confidential testing throughout the day.

Free testing will be available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at two Walgreens locations: 1530 N. Meridian Street and 3003 Kessler Blvd. N. Drive.

The testing is being offered by the Marion County Public Health Department’s Ryan White/HIV Services program and Substance Use Outreach Services.

“Getting tested is just as important as getting a regular checkup with your healthcare provider,” Dr. Virginia Caine, the health department’s director and chief medical officer, said. “Knowing your HIV status gives you powerful information to help you take steps to keep you and others healthy.”

Participants will get their HIV status within minutes of getting their finger pricked. Organizers plan to offer some gas gift cards, water, snacks, and hot dogs to everyone who gets tested.

The health department says that in Marion County, about 6,510 people are living with HIV/AIDS – some undergoing treatment, and some undiagnosed. Of the newly diagnosed cases in 2023, 60.8% were Black and 19.4% were Hispanic.

Thursday’s event will also offer free syphilis and Hepatitis C rapid testing, although it will take about 20 minutes to receive those results.