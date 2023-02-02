Marion County offering free kids’ dental clinics in February

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Children who live in Marion County can receive free dental care in February as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
The Marion County Public Health Department’s dental health program is hosting five special dental clinics for Marion County residents ages 1 to 18. The clinics are free and all fees for the visit will be waived for children who are not covered by insurance.
Available preventive services include exams, x-rays, cleanings, sealants, and fluoride applications. Kids who attend a clinic will also get some dental goodies.
Services are available by appointment, but urgent walk-ins are welcome before 10 a.m., the health department says.
The special clinics are planned for the following locations:
Saturday, Feb. 4
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Pecar Dental Clinic
6940 N. Michigan Rd.
317-221-3013
Saturday, Feb. 11
1650 Dental Clinic
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
1650 N. College Ave.
317-880-0888
Monday, Feb. 20
Forest Manor Dental
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3840 N. Sherman Dr.
317-221-3013
Monday, Feb. 20
Cottage Corner Dental
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
1434 Shelby St.
317-221-7397
Saturday, Feb. 25
Blackburn Dental Clinic
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
2700 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St.
317-931-4301
For more information about the dental clinics for kids, or other dental outreach programs of the Marion County Public Health Department, call 317-221-2329.