Marion County parents create petition to let all elementary schools reopen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of Marion County parents say their children are better off at school rather than at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those parents just launched a petition asking Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to reopen schools. The group called Indy Schools Matter believes the quality of their children’s education, nutritional and emotional needs are being sacrificed.

Leigh Ann O’Neill has three children who go to school in Marion County. She is a co-founder of Indy Schools Matter.

“What we really want is for the mayor and (health department director) Dr. (Virginia) Caine to allow Marion County Schools to be able to decide for themselves when it is safe and feasible for them to be open,” said O’Neill.

She helped launch the group right after Marion County officials ordered all schools switch to 100% online learning by Nov. 25, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Trending Headlines

“What we fear is the blanket closure will lead to so many hardships for so many families,” said O’Neill. “Luckily, I can keep my kids here with me, so they’ll be safe, but a lot of parents, they might have to put their kids in a day care setting with other families in order to arrange child care. It’s hard if not impossible to control the safety measures in place in those settings. So, we really feel that the schools are the safest place for the kids to be.”

The coalition is made up of parents of public and private Marion County school students, who believe it’s in their children’s best interest to be in class, learning in person, instead of online. They launched the petition Thursday night.

“We want the schools and the kids to have every opportunity they can to be in person, as long as it’s safe for them, said O’Neill. “That’s our ultimate hope, is that the mayor will rescind his recent public order, at least as it relates to elementary school, because those kids have not shown to be transmitting the virus at the rates or several other populations.”

Friday morning, Hogsett said community spread is decimating staffing levels in many Marion County schools and that some public school districts and charter systems had already told his office they planned to go virtual.

“In my opinion, the result would’ve been chaos and as such, we felt like a uniform public health order was preferable as difficult as it is, and remains,” said Hogsett.

O’Neill said once they gather the signatures, they will send the petition to Hogsett. She said she also hopes the mayor will be receptive to the messages that she says parents and teachers are sending.

The state health department on Friday reported 63 more deaths, bringing Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,952. Also, an additional 6,912 Hoosiers have tested positive, bringing Indiana’s total number of people who have contracted the coronavirus to 282,311.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 19, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.