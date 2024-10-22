Marion County prosecutor hosts free Community Justice Academy events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is hosting free events as part of his the 14th annual Community Justice Academy. The in-person sessions are aimed at educating and engaging residents about crime prevention and the criminal justice system.

The sessions are Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Library Services Center, 2450 N. Meridian St. Each session will include presentations from subject matter experts from various fields.

“We are bringing engaging and timely topics to the table, and participants will hear from a variety of subject matter experts from across the city. CJA continues to be a space where our office can engage with the people we serve, provide useful knowledge, and learn from one another,” Mears said in a release.

The first session was held on Oct. 9 and focused on the importance of supporting people who were incarcerated and are now re-entering the community.

Wednesday’s session is titled “A Jury of Your Peers: The Importance of Jury Composition.” This presentation will delve into the constitutional right to an impartial jury, examining a significant Indiana Supreme Court decision that affected a murder trial in 2016.

The final session, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, will cover “Securing Justice through DNA Technology.” Attendees will learn about advancements in DNA and forensic testing, including a case study from a deputy prosecutor and a forensic scientist who successfully resolved a 20-year-old cold case through modern techniques.

For more information and to register for the event, visit this link.