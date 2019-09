INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) -- As a strike at General Motors Co. enters its second week, Ball State University economist Mike Hicks believes both sides are digging in for what could be a lengthy fight over key issues. For the United Auto Workers union, Hicks says it's about maintaining and adding to membership, which plummeted 9% in 2018, even as manufacturing was enjoying a resurgence. For GM, Hicks says flexibility is critical. “They are looking at the EV, or hybrid market, and that’s going to take different plant and equipment and a very different workforce in many places, so they need that flexibility over the next decade or so,” said Hicks, who serves as director of Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research

