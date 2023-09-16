Marion County Prosecutor’s Office holds criminal record expungement event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People in Marion County had the opportunity for a second chance Friday by having their criminal record cleared at the Community Justice Center. The one-day event was for those with misdemeanors or low-level felonies. It was put on by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic.

“We see a lot of people who maybe don’t have access to employment or housing because of their past criminal history,” said Ryan Mears, prosecutor for Marion County. “What we are trying to do here today is help remove that impediment. Let’s just reduce that barrier so people can move forward, get a job, that need to get into housing because if they have a job and housing, we don’t see them in the criminal justice system.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office holds this event once every quarter of the year.