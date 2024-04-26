Marion Co. health leaders pushing parents to ‘Finish the Race’ and get kids vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is pushing parents to get involved in its ongoing “Finish the Race” campaign aimed at getting Indy-area kids caught up on their vaccines.

Melissa McMasters, the department’s immunization, infectious disease and safe syringe program administrator, joined News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins on News 8 Daybreak to explain the importance of raising awareness.

“During the pandemic, a lot of kids fell behind. So, with vaccines, you don’t start over, you just pick up where you left off. That’s kind of our goal…to get kids to complete their vaccines,” McMasters said.

McMasters cites a recent measles exposure in Marion County as an important reminder to get your children updated on vaccinations.

“We’re really looking to improve those rates, both in not only babies and infants but toddlers as well,” said McMasters.

McMasters says the focus on younger children is due to the higher risk for significant disease: “Infants need vaccines every two to three months.”

Indiana Department of Health figures show that between 2017 and last year, vaccination rates dropped by nearly 10% for polio, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), influenza, hepatitis, DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and Pertussis), and more. The state requires students to receive certain vaccines in order to attend school.

Before making the decision to get your children vaccinated, medical professionals encourage having conversations with your primary care physician or health care provider.

“Our public health nurses are experts on vaccines and are more than happy to talk about your concern,” McMasters said.

For more information, watch the interview at the top of the page.