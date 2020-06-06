Marion County restaurants hit by virus restrictions face hurdle of curfew

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 8 p.m. curfew issued for Marion County is once again extending hardships businesses had already been experiencing from pandemic stay-at-home orders.

Restaurants in Marion County can finally open to 50% capacity inside, and that was something many businesses were looking forward to. But after weekend protests and riots left damage to many downtown businesses, places that include the District Tap delayed their indoor opening plans and put up boards to protect their business.

“Obviously the weekend’s events really threw a wrench in our plans,” Brent Drescher, bar manager at the District Tap, said. “But we’re hanging with it and we’re doing the best we can and still providing a nice little service for the downtown community. So you can come out, get your food and drink and just hang out, have a good time with us.”

Nothing was damaged last weekend at the District Tap, so they’ve been sticking to outdoor dining this week to still bring in business.

A couple blocks away, Garden Table is boarded up as well, but is pushing forward with indoor and outdoor dining. The restaurant’s general manager said they want to show support and help start important conversations. They’ve also created a Black Lives Matter mural on their boarded up windows.

“We feel like restaurants just have a responsibility to the community to provide that hospitality and we wanted to provide people a place where they feel welcome, they feel loved,” Garden Table general manager Craig Rogers said. “It’s an open place. The boards are just precautionary measure by the building owners. So it didn’t change anything inside. We still went ahead and are doing indoor seating and our staff actually just asked if they could paint a mural on the one side.”

Most restaurants News 8 spoke with said the curfew and losing a couple hours didn’t affect them or their business much.

But Provision on 86th Street opens at 4 p.m., meaning the restaurant only has a few hours before it is forced to close for the night.

“The first few days we closed down, didn’t even open,” Provision general manager Chris Farney said. “This weekend we planned to stop taking reservations at 6, and everyone will be out by 7:30, again, to give them time to get home safely. It will be a short night for us, but at least we can take great care of some of our guests.”

Some restaurants say after being out of business for months because of COVID-19 precautions, they’re just trying to survive with any resources they have.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says he doesn’t know how many more times he will issue a curfew.

“They will only be used when we make the decision that they are necessary,” Hogsett said. “If we also determine that they are not necessary as, obviously, we determined over the last couple of nights, a curfew will not be imposed.”

Restaurant managers that talked to News 8 said they should be back open for normal hours and dining as soon as the curfew lifts.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Deaprtment of Health on June 5, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.