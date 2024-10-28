Marion County school board elections: What you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School board elections are set to take place in Marion County this election cycle, where 40 candidates are running for 33 seats on 10 district school boards. As WISH-TV is your education station, I spoke with MJ Slaby, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Indiana, about the role of school board members and what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

“Once the school boards are set, new members become part of a board that handles district oversight. It’s not about day-to-day tasks but rather creating and enforcing policies, approving the budget, and setting goals for the district,” said Slaby.

School board members also hold one of their most critical responsibilities: hiring and overseeing the district superintendent.

While school boards play an essential role in shaping local education policies, they are not typically involved in the daily operations of schools. “They’re more on that policy level, looking at the district overall,” Slaby explained. “But the school board is where people in the district can speak during public comment and share day-to-day concerns.”

School board elections are nonpartisan

Unlike many other elections, school board races are nonpartisan, so voters won’t see these candidates until later in the election process. “There are no primaries for school board, and it’s not until the end of summer that we see who’s on the ballot,” Slaby noted.

Most winning candidates will serve four-year terms, with elections staggered so that about half of the board positions are up for election every two years. This staggered structure means that while some candidates are elected in this cycle, others will return to the ballot in 2026.

How to get informed before voting

For those wanting to get informed about the candidates, Slaby suggests researching school board candidates as you would any other election. Chalkbeat has voter guides available, but Slaby also encourages checking your sample ballot, reviewing campaign materials, and reading news articles to make a well-informed decision.

“Treat it just like any other candidate,” she advised. “Do your research to know who’s best to represent your local schools.”

Staying in touch with elected school board members

Once elected, school board members are accessible to the public. “School board meetings are public and typically have a comment period where people can address the board,” Slaby said. Voters can also find contact information for board members on their district’s website to send questions or concerns by email, much like they would with a senator, mayor, or other elected officials.

As Marion County gears up for these pivotal school board elections, voters have a range of resources available to understand each candidate’s platform.

For more election coverage, stay with WISH-TV, your trusted source for educational news and community updates.

