Marion County shares timeline for COVID-19 herd immunity; no NCAA fan decision yet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County’s top doctor provided several messages of hope Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Virginia Caine talked both about the timeline for herd immunity and that improving metrics ahead of March Madness mean she’s open to fans at the games.

The news about the NCAA men’s basketball championship would be huge for downtown businesses, whereas the herd immunity could be huge for getting life back to some sort of normal.

But, there are some concerns for schools, which is why she wants a stricter standard than state health officials for now.

Caine provided a number of slides which showed numbers are getting better in Marion County. But more than numbers, one slide provided a date: the first time officials have revealed their best estimates for herd immunity. That’s the point where 80% of people are immune, making outbreaks much more difficult.

Marion County provides about 2,300 doses of vaccine a day. If that doesn’t change, herd immunity is still eight months away on Oct. 6.

But if a new vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is approved, that could bring 2,000 more doses a week to the county and dramatically speed up the vaccination process. Herd immunity would be achievable on June 30, when under current conditions it would be at just 49%.

“Look to see us get significant vaccine I think definitely by no later than mid-March, and it will going to knock us off our socks by the month of April,” Caine said.

March Madness begins just over a month from now, with the first games set for March 18. As for the possibilities of fans at the games, “they’re looking very good,” she said.

The announcement still from one to two weeks away. The NCAA has yet to submit its final plans.

“Once we can see the final plan and their request, if they indeed want to have spectators, we’ll be able to help determine what the capacity is,” Caine said.

As for the schools, while state health officials are relaxing some of their guidelines for quarantine requirements, Caine is not matching them completely.

She worries that different strains of the virus that are more contagious may require more strict protocols. State health officials said 12 cases of the U.K. strain are confirmed in Indiana.

“Our research data is based on our current strain. But if you got a strain that is way more contagious, we just want to be a little more cautious,” Caine said.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday he had secured contractual commitments with drug companies to deliver 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July. That’s enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans one month earlier than initially expected.

Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 11,604 Hoosiers. There are currently 1,226 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

