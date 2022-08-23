Local

Marion County sheriff warns of scammers posing as police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office warned the public Tuesday about an increase in the number of scam telephone calls where the callers are claiming to be law enforcement.

The callers are telling victims that they missed jury duty, have a warrant out for their arrest, and must pay a fine to resolve their debt, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“They steal the identity of real deputies and can even make it look like they are calling from our official telephone number. What is worse is that they often prey upon our most vulnerable citizens, including the elderly.” Sheriff Kerry Forestal said.

The sheriff’s office says it will never call anyone about jury duty or outstanding warrants. If a caller insists on being paid — especially in cash, gift cards, or digital currency like Bitcoin — it is a scam and people who get this call should hang up.