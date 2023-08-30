Marion County Sheriff’s Office to release video of Deputy Durm’s death

A portrait of Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm. The sheriff's office is expected to release critical incident video showing Durm being attacked and strangled by an inmate, 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release the critical incident video showing the July death of Deputy John Durm.

MCSO will show the video to members of the media Wednesday afternoon before providing a copy for news outlets to share on air and online.

The sheriff’s office is expected to outline recent policy changes and provide an update on the two deputies who were fired Aug. 20 due to their “job performance” on July 10, the day Durm was attacked and killed.

Deputy Durm died after an inmate, identified as 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, strangled him with his handcuffs in the sally port of the Criminal Justice Center. Durm was bringing Mitchell back to the CJC following a medical appointment.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Mitchell, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, robbery, and escape.

Mitchell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.

