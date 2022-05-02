Local

Marion County Superior Court begins move to new location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Superior Court is on the move.

The court will begin its phased move to the new Community Justice Campus at 675 Justice Way on Monday.

All non-jury in-person court matters, with the exception of juvenile delinquency cases, will now take place at the new courthouse at the Community Justice Campus.

Starting May 9, all in-person court matters — including jury trials — will be held at the new courthouse.

Cases involving juvenile delinquency will continue to be heard at the juvenile detention center, located at 2451 N. Keystone Avenue.

Once the move is complete, all superior court operations will be held at the new justice center, with the exception of county probation and the juvenile detention center and its delinquency hearings.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Adult Detention Center and the Assessment and Intervention Center will also be located at the new justice center. The probation department will have workers at both the Community Justice Center and the City-County Building.

For more information, visit the help desk at the new courthouse or the city’s website.