Marion County under curfew order Friday, Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County residents will be under a curfew order both Friday and Saturday.

According to the mayor’s office, the curfew for both days will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. the following morning.

“We are closely monitoring planned events in Indianapolis, in order to ensure the safety of the protestors, residents, and area businesses. It’s clear the weekend provides residents greater opportunities to make their voices heard,” said Mayor Hogsett. “These protestors should be applauded for their commitment and advocacy and it is my hope that the curfew will ensure the types of peaceful evenings we have experienced over the last several days. My thanks go out to the many Marion County residents who are prioritizing the safety of themselves and others, as well as members of law enforcement who help ensure that people can exercise their first amendment right.”

During the curfew hours, no one will be allowed to travel either on public streets or be in public places.

The only exceptions for travel during curfew are: