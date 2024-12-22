Marion development gets $850,000 from READI funds

Rendering of the River Rock Lofts development in downtown Marion. (Provided Photo/Indiana Economic Development Corporation)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A major mixed-use development in Marion is getting support from the state.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation this week announced an $850,000 award from the READI program to the River Rock Lofts.

The $10.8 million mixed-use development will add 44 apartments, a public plaza, and 3,300 square feet of commercial space to Marion’s downtown Riverfront District.

Marion Mayor Ronald Morrell, Jr. called the River Rock Lofts a “transformative project” in a statement announcing the READI funds.

Construction is expected to start in early 2025 and finish by spring 2026.

READI supports projects across Indiana improving quality of life for Hoosiers. Established by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2021, READI distributed $487 million to 353 projects and programs across Indiana during its first round of funding. READI 2.0, with additional funding through Lilly Endowment Inc., will allocate another $750 million throughout the state.