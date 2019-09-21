Marion man killed in Grant County crash

LANDESS, Ind. (WISH) — A Marion man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Grant County.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Grant County Road 450 North near Grant County Road 700 East. That’s near Landess.

Police say Shad Hix, 38, of Marion, was driving a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck eastbound on CR 450 North when he drove off the south side of the road.

Hix overcorrected his truck and drove off the north side of the road, rolling the truck at least once. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.