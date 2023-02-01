Local

Marion mom foils grocery store kidnapping; suspect arrested

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for kidnapping Monday night after a Marion woman foiled his attempt to abduct her 4-year-old child at a grocery store, police said.

Jason Milliner, 37, of Marion, faces one count of felony kidnapping.

Marion police say a woman entered the lobby of the police station just before 4 p.m. Monday and told an officer that a man tried to grab her child while she was shopping.

“The woman stated that she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old and when she started to scream, the suspect fled from the store,” the Marion Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators checked surveillance video from the grocery store and spotted the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as it left the parking lot.

“Officers were able to identify the suspect as Jason Milliner. Officers went to Milliner’s address and made contact with him,” police said.

Police say Milliner admitted to being at the store earlier in the day and the vehicle he drove out of the parking lot was parked at his home.

Milliner was taken to the police station for an interview before being taken into custody. He was transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday on bond.