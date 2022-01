Local

Marion Police Department K-9s gifted body armor

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — The Marion Police Department on Monday announced three of the department’s K-9s will receive body armor thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Kurt, Quill and Czarny are expected to have their vests in 8-10 weeks, according to the department.

“Honoring those who served and sacrificed” will be embroidered on Kurt’s vest, “In memory of K9 Chase” on Quill’s and “Born to Love — Trained to Serve — Loyal Always” on Czarny’s.