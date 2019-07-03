Marion police dog dies after training incident

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — The Marion Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.

K-9 Assuan with the Marion Police Department passed away after a training incident on June 27. (Provided Photo/Marion Police Department)

The department said K-9 Assuan was participating in a routine fence-jumping exercise on June 27 just after 10 p.m. when he failed to clear a fence and hit his head on the top rail.

Assuan suffered a traumatic brain injury and died at Comfort Veterinary Hospital around 10:40 p.m.

Officer James Meyerchick was Assuan’s handler. He said he was devastated after the sudden loss.

“I always worked and tried to problem solve to make myself a better handler and fine tune him as a dog but truth be told, he was always the best,” Officer Meyerchick said in a statement. “The best partner, co-worker, and the very best friend. I’m so sorry buddy, I’ll never get over this and you’ll never truly be replaced for me.”

MPD said Assuan will be cremated and turned over to Officer Meyerchick.

Assuan worked with the department for five years.