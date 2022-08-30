Local

Marion woman dies after being hit while riding moped

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police officers say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Marion, IN.

The crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on Baldwin Avenue at the intersection of fourth street.

Police say Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion, was driving in a 2020 Boadio moped. They say Sohil Singh, 25, of Manitoba, Canada, was driving a 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor, pulling an empty flatbed trailer eastbound on fourth street approaching Baldwin Avenue.

According to a statement, Singh disregarded a red traffic light and pulled into the intersection, hitting the moped. Investigators say Bilbee had a green light and the right of way.

Bilbee died at the scene, and Singh was not injured. Police say the investigation is still on-going.