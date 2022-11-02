Local

Marion’s holiday display expands to 159 animated displays, soccer field

An animated holiday light display is shown along the Mississinewa River at Matter Park in Marion, Indiana, in this undated photo. (Provided Photo/Layla Price-Bodkin of Marion City Government)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A longstanding drive-thru of holiday lights will grow to 159 animated displays at two locations in this northeast central Indiana city.

Walkway of Lights will run from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 31 at Matter Park, which is along the Mississinewa River off State Road 9 in north Marion. The cost is $5 per vehicle, and the “toll booth” is on Matter Park Road north of West Highland Avenue. Season passes at $25 allow unlimited visits.

Organizers say 11 new animated light displays were added for this season. After viewing the lights, visitors can stop at the Matter Park Garden House after viewing the lights to meet Santa Claus, buy holiday snacks, and purchase Christmas decorations.

Volunteers and business sponsors have kept the tradition alive. The Walkway of Lights began in 1991 as an expansion of the Christmas display at the Grant County courthouse square just after the opening of the Mississinewa Riverwalk. Two popular displays, a riverboat and a dragon, reflect on the river across from the Riverwalk.

This year’s route will expand into Ballard Field, a soccer field off State Road 18 on the city’s east side. A map was created for the expanded route. The expanded route appears to cover about 3 miles.

Rose Cadena, a member of the Walkway of Lights Committee, explained the expansion in a statement.

“In order for the Walkway of Lights to grow, we have to ‘think outside Matter Park.’ Mayor (Jess) Alumbaugh suggested we bring the lights back to include Ballard Field so that it would once again be one of the first things you see in Marion if you are entering on State Route 18 from I-69. The Walkway of Lights QR Code is now out there to hopefully have more people visit the website to get the new route and any information about the Walkway of Lights and related events.”

Before the first night of the light display, city residents will kick off with the Christmas City USA event from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in downtown Marion.

The city of 28,000 residents is about an 80-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.