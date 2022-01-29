Market District demonstrates at-home meal kits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some people may be looking for an at-home date idea.
Josh Arnold, the executive chef of Osteria, and Joe Sark, the general manager of the Market District in Carmel, came on Daybreak on Saturday with a solution: at-home meal kits.
Arnold demonstrated three “Fabio’s Kitchen Dinner for Two” kits: chicken marsala, salmon cacciatore and steak poivre.
Chicken marsala
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- A half cup of hand-torn oyster mushrooms
- 1 cup of sliced cremini mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon of minced shallot
- A half tablespoon of minced garlic
- A half cup of sweet marsala wine
- 1-and-a-half cups of heavy whipping cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons of finely chopped parsley
Directions:
- Before starting, rinse all chicken and pat dry
- 1. Spread out the chicken thighs on a plate and lightly season the chicken thighs on both sides
- 2. Heat oil in a medium-sized sauté pan on high heat
- 3. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken thighs and sear each side for about 4 minutes or until slightly browned; remove the chicken and set aside
- 4. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook down for about 3-4 minutes
- 5. Add the shallot and garlic to the pan and let it caramelize for about 2 minutes
- 6. Deglaze the mushroom mix with the marsala wine; let it reduce by half
- 7. Drizzle in the heavy cream and stir
- 8. Add the chicken back into the pan and simmer until it is cooked through; for food safety, cook the chicken to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees
- 9. Adjust salt and pepper as needed
- 10. Remove the mushrooms and place them on the plate; top with the chicken thighs and drizzle with the remaining sauce; garnish with the chopped parsley and enjoy
Salmon cacciatore
Ingredients:
- 2 (8 oz.) salmon filetssalt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- A half cup of chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon of minced garlic
- Dried chili flakes to taste
- A quarter cup of white wine
- 1 can chopped tomatoes
- A third cup of halved kalmata olives
- Three-quarters of a cup of water
- 1 tablespoon of oregano
- 1 tablespoon of finely chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
- Before starting, rinse the salmon and pat dry
- 1. Season the salmon with salt and pepper
- 2. Heat half of the cooking oil in a medium to large non-stick frying pan on medium heat; add the salmon flat side first; sear and cook for about 3 minutes, then flip over and repeat for the other side; remove the salmon from the pan and set aside
- 3. Add remaining cooking oil to the hot pan; add the onion, garlic and desired amount of pepper flakes; lightly sweat or cook till onions are slightly cooked and translucent
- 4. Deglaze the pan with the wine; stir the wine around the pan to get all the bits off the pan
- 5. Once the wine reduces by half, add the tomatoes, olives, water; bring it to a simmer
- 6. Add the oregano and reduce down until it starts to thicken slightly; season with salt and pepper
- 7. Return the salmon to the pan and spoon the sauce over the filets; gently simmer for 3 minutes until the salmon is cooked through; remove the salmon and arrange on the plate; for food safety, cook salmon to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees
- 8. Stir the parsley into the sauce and spoon over the salmon; drizzle with olive oil and enjoy
Steak poivre
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon peppercorn medley
- 4 (5-oz.) top sirloin steaks
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons minced shallots
- A quarter-cup cognac or distilled liquor of choice
- A half-cup beef broth
- A quarter-cup heavy whipping cream
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Before starting, rinse the steak and pat dry
- 1. Crack the peppercorns in a mortar and pestle or with a rolling pin
- 2. Lay out the steaks on a plate and press the crushed peppercorns into them on both sides
- 3. Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat
- 4. Add steaks to the skillet; sear each side for about 2 minutes or until browned
- 5. Reduce heat to medium and cook steaks until they begin to firm up and are slightly pink in the center, about 4 minutes per side; transfer to a plate; for food safety, cook steak to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees
- 6. Immediately add the shallot to the skillet and lightly stir; deglaze the skillet with the cognac; be careful of an open flame
- 7. Simmer shallot and cognac until reduced, stirring and scraping all the bits back into the simmering mix
- 8. Pour in the beef broth and continue to stir the browned bits off the bottom of the skillet; reduce for about 2 minutes or until reduced by two-thirds
- 9. Stir in heavy cream and bring to a simmer for 1-2 minutes; season to taste with salt
- 10. Add the steaks back to the sauce, spooning the sauce over them and rewarming them
- 11. Remove the steaks from the sauce and arrange on a serving plate; spoon sauce over each portion and enjoy