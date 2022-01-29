Local

Market District demonstrates at-home meal kits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, some people may be looking for an at-home date idea.

Josh Arnold, the executive chef of Osteria, and Joe Sark, the general manager of the Market District in Carmel, came on Daybreak on Saturday with a solution: at-home meal kits.

Arnold demonstrated three “Fabio’s Kitchen Dinner for Two” kits: chicken marsala, salmon cacciatore and steak poivre.

Chicken marsala

Ingredients:

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 tablespoons cooking oil

A half cup of hand-torn oyster mushrooms

1 cup of sliced cremini mushrooms

1 tablespoon of minced shallot

A half tablespoon of minced garlic

A half cup of sweet marsala wine

1-and-a-half cups of heavy whipping cream

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of finely chopped parsley

Directions:

Before starting, rinse all chicken and pat dry

1. Spread out the chicken thighs on a plate and lightly season the chicken thighs on both sides

2. Heat oil in a medium-sized sauté pan on high heat

3. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken thighs and sear each side for about 4 minutes or until slightly browned; remove the chicken and set aside

4. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook down for about 3-4 minutes

5. Add the shallot and garlic to the pan and let it caramelize for about 2 minutes

6. Deglaze the mushroom mix with the marsala wine; let it reduce by half

7. Drizzle in the heavy cream and stir

8. Add the chicken back into the pan and simmer until it is cooked through; for food safety, cook the chicken to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees

9. Adjust salt and pepper as needed

10. Remove the mushrooms and place them on the plate; top with the chicken thighs and drizzle with the remaining sauce; garnish with the chopped parsley and enjoy

Salmon cacciatore

Ingredients:

2 (8 oz.) salmon filetssalt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon cooking oil

A half cup of chopped onion

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

Dried chili flakes to taste

A quarter cup of white wine

1 can chopped tomatoes

A third cup of halved kalmata olives

Three-quarters of a cup of water

1 tablespoon of oregano

1 tablespoon of finely chopped parsley

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Before starting, rinse the salmon and pat dry

1. Season the salmon with salt and pepper

2. Heat half of the cooking oil in a medium to large non-stick frying pan on medium heat; add the salmon flat side first; sear and cook for about 3 minutes, then flip over and repeat for the other side; remove the salmon from the pan and set aside

3. Add remaining cooking oil to the hot pan; add the onion, garlic and desired amount of pepper flakes; lightly sweat or cook till onions are slightly cooked and translucent

4. Deglaze the pan with the wine; stir the wine around the pan to get all the bits off the pan

5. Once the wine reduces by half, add the tomatoes, olives, water; bring it to a simmer

6. Add the oregano and reduce down until it starts to thicken slightly; season with salt and pepper

7. Return the salmon to the pan and spoon the sauce over the filets; gently simmer for 3 minutes until the salmon is cooked through; remove the salmon and arrange on the plate; for food safety, cook salmon to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees

8. Stir the parsley into the sauce and spoon over the salmon; drizzle with olive oil and enjoy

Steak poivre

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon peppercorn medley

4 (5-oz.) top sirloin steaks

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons minced shallots

A quarter-cup cognac or distilled liquor of choice

A half-cup beef broth

A quarter-cup heavy whipping cream

Salt to taste

Directions: