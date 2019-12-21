Market District gives tips on leveling up your holiday spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rick and Chris from Market District stopped by the WISH-TV studios on Saturday to chat about leveling up your spread for holiday parties this season.

They brought with them a variety of meats, cheeses, vegetables, jams and breads.

With the holidays in full swing, Rick and Josh had a few tips for putting a creative spin on serving up a delicious spread this season.

“The variety is a big important part,” said Rick Hopkins. “We’re making suggestions to do smaller portions and more variety. We think that’s a win with whatever you do.”

Click the video for more tips!