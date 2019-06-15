Market District shares grilling tips, gift ideas for Father’s Day

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Father’s Day is tomorrow, and a popular festivity families participate in is grilling out for the father in their life. 

Rick Hopkins from Market District stopped by the Daybreak studios to provide grilling tips and gift ideas for dad this year. 

Hopkins also highlighted the Father’s Day Brunch that will be held at Market District on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Tickets for the brunch are $38 for adults and $18 for kids. Children under five years old can eat free. The menu includes a carving station, salad, cheese and charcuterie, omelettes, quiche and breakfast potatoes. 

For other ideas on what to get the dad in your life, click the video. 

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: