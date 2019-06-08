Married couple dies after house fire near Washington Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A married couple has died after a house fire near Washington Park early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department said.

The fire broke out in a home in the 3100 block of Adams Street just after 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said 13 IFD units responded to the fire in the single-story home.

When fire crews arrived they began an aggressive offensive attack and searched the home for victims. The fire was under control by 2:32 a.m.

A 55-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were found inside the home in critical condition.

They were both transported to Eskenazi Hospital where they died a short time later, Battalion Chief Reith said.

Reith said the smoke alarms inside the home were working and alerted the victims of the fire, but the victims were unable to make it out of the house on their own.

Their deaths mark the 6th and 7th fatalities of 2019, Battalion Chief Reith said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Fire officials said the home sustained an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.