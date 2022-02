Local

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts offers variety of treats for Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Valentine’s Day is just over a week away, and Daybreak got ready early with a visit from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts on Sunday.

Marsha Quarles and Michelle Avant brought an array of tasty treats with them, including cakes, chocolate-covered strawberries and cookies.

Anyone looking to purchase specific treats ahead of Valentine’s Day is asked to order online.