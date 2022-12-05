Local

Martin University offering gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines

Vocational Nurse Cleopatra Oniya administers the Pfizer booster shot at a COVID-19 vaccination and testing site decorated at Ted Watkins Park in Los Angeles on May 5, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin University is hosting a free COVID-19 pop-up clinic on Monday and it comes with an incentive.

It’s pretty simple: anyone who gets a vaccine will receive a $50 gift card. The coronavirus vaccine and booster are offered free of charge.

Clinic organizers say the incentive encourages people to get up-to-date with their vaccinations this winter.

The clinic will be hosted by Martin University, Light of the World Christian Church, and Indiana University Health. It will offer COVID-19 shots and boosters and flu vaccinations for people of all ages, beginning at six months.

Anyone getting a COVID vaccine should have received their initial shot at least two months ago and must bring their COVID vaccination card. The Pfizer bivalent vaccine will be administered during the clinic.

Monday’s event is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Martin University Gathertorium, located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

According to the Indiana COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 55% of people in the Hoosier state have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. However, there’s a lower number of people who have completed a two-dose vaccination series.