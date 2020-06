Martin University to hold 1st Juneteenth celebration virtually

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Martin University is holding its first Juneteenth celebration virtually Friday afternoon.

The event will feature founders of Indy Juneteenth Celebration, the university’s president, along with the coordinator of African American History at the Indiana Historical Society.

The event, which will take place on a Zoom call, starts at noon.

Juneteenth commemorates the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

For more information and to RSVP, click here.