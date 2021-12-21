Local

Martinsville businesses optimistic as I-69 reopens

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A downtown Martinsville business owner on Monday said the long-awaited reopening of Interstate 69 could lead to more customers than ever for her business.

Sidney Stallsworth opened Sidney and Girlfriends Nails and Day Spa in Martinsville about three years ago. Early this year, INDOT closed the section of State Road 37 that runs through the town as part of the I-69 expansion project.

When finished, I-69 will run from Evansville through Indianapolis all the way to the Canadian border.

The closure of S.R. 37 meant traffic had to detour through town. Stallsworth said that made getting around more difficult, and it even cost her a few customers.

On Monday morning, Gov. Eric Holcomb cut the ribbon on the new section of I-69 running through Martinsville. INDOT said its crews will slowly reopen the northbound lanes this week, with the southbound lanes following next week. Stallsworth said not only will the reopened road take the pressure off the city streets, the expanded access could mean more customers for small businesses like hers.

“We’re going to be able to have more growth because it’s just going to open that corridor right up,” she said. “So it’s going to be good. It’s going to be good for our growth for this new season.”

INDOT said the process of converting S.R. 37 into I-69 now will shift into Johnson County. The agency said drivers should expect lane closures but will no longer need to detour through the Mooresville or Martinsville areas if they are driving to Indianapolis from points south of Martinsville.