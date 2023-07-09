Martinsville house fire kills 1, dog

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a fire broke out at their home late Friday evening, the Martinsville Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The name or age of the person has not been shared yet.

Around 9:28 p.m. Friday, Morgan County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a residence fire with entrapment in the 900 block of South Home Avenue.

Martinsville police in the area arrived at the scene first and confirmed a person and a dog were trapped inside. Officers attempted to help the person out of the home, but police were unable to reach them.

Washington Township Fire Department firefighters arrived shortly after police. Firefighters were able to control the fire in under five minutes.

During an investigation of the home, firefighters located the person and their dog. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire as of Sunday morning.