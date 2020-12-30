Martinsville man dies after grain silo collapse near Waverly

WAVERLY, Ind. (WISH) — A Martinsville man died Wednesday morning after a grain silo collapsed in Morgan County about a mile northwest of Waverly.

Stephen M. Crocker, 29, was found unresponsive under corn near his semitractor-trailer. Crocker was pulled from the corn at 10 a.m. and did not survive.

Authorities said crews were sent about 9:15 a.m. to a private farm’s grain facility in the 9800 block of Mann Road. That’s about 1,000 feet northeast of the intersection with State Road 144.

Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said Crocker had pulled his semitractor-trailer up to an overhead grain bin that failed and released the load of corn onto the vehicle.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the fatality for possible investigation.

Trending Headlines

An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine Crocker’s cause of death.