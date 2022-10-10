Local

Martinsville man dies after ORV accident in Morgan County

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Martinsville man Saturday night in Morgan County, according to a press release from Indiana Department of Natural Recourses Sunday.

At 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Wilber Road for an ORV accident involving serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that while Jacob Mayes, 30, was driving his ORV, he lost control, which caused him to be thrown from the vehicle. Mayes suffered fatal injuries as a result.

According to police, it was determined that at the time of the accident Mayes did not have on a seatbelt and there was no safety devices being used.

This investigation is still on-going.