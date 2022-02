Local

Masks to become optional on IU campuses, in Monroe County on March 4

Early spring campus scene at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. (Don and Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Masks will soon become optional at all Indiana University campuses.

The change will come on March 4.

“The action coincides with the anticipated expiration of state and county public health orders on that date,” the university said in an online post.

Masks will still be required in health care settings and research areas.