Mass Ave’s ‘Homespun’ begins liquidation ahead of permanent closure

'Homespun: Modern Handmade' owner Amanda Mauer Taflinger shows WISH-TV merchandise inside the store as part of the WISH-TV Gr8 Comeback after the pandemic nearly shuttered the doors in 2021. Taflinger is liquidating Homespun's inventory before closing the doors for good. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Before the Bottleworks District and other redevelopment transformations and additions in the Mass Ave. Cultural District, there was ‘Homespun: Modern Handmade.’

Locals and travelers have been able to find the perfect gift for a friend or a unique souvenir to take home for over a decade.

The shop’s inventory was mostly made up of handmade goods from Indianapolis and Midwest artists. There were candles, unique apparel, holiday ornaments, and the ever-popular downtown neighborhood district map that countless families have hanging in their homes.

“I have truly loved watching customers come across the perfect thing and seeing their faces light up as they realize that THIS is IT! Just what they’ve been looking for,” Homespun owner Amanda Mauer Taflinger said in a lengthy Facebook post on Aug. 31.

Taflinger started her Homespun adventure 13 years ago with a dream. A background in photojournalism and art education fueled her passion but, as she admits, not necessarily a successful business model.

“Staffing, finances, forecasting, inventory management, marketing, negotiations, merchandising, buying, and selling. With an idea I was excited about, but with no formal business training, I didn’t know then the depth of what I was getting myself into when starting the Homespun adventure in 2010.”

Labor Day weekend marked the final days of normal hours for the shop on the east end of Massachusetts Avenue.

Through the end of the month, there will be limited and varying hours at the shop while she sells the last of its inventory, furniture, and fixtures, Talfinger says.

“I have gained a great amount of knowledge about what to do and what not to do when running a business and leading a team. I am still learning today, right up to the end.”

Taflinger says to please check social media or call ahead to confirm store hours each day. The store phone number is 317-351-0280.

“I cannot thank each of you — and the greater Indianapolis community — enough for all the success and support you’ve shown me, my family, and the Homespun team over the years. You depended on me to have the right mix of local, regional, handmade, well-crafted, on-trend, contemporary, and unique products for your home and gift-giving needs.”

