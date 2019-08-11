Mass shooting survivors speak at Indianapolis peace walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of people gathered Saturday at George Washington Park for a peace walk.

The peace walk included speeches from a survivor of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting and a survivor from the Santa Fe high school shooting in 2018.

The walk ended at Douglass Park for a community day celebration.

The peace walk began three years ago after a friend of one of the organizers was the victim of gun violence.

“In 2017, I lost my friend and teammate Dijon Anderson, and that’s when I was motivated to start this, and to see this keep going in his name means a lot because it’s going on three years, it’s been about two-and-a-half years, to see it come full circle. I’m just steadily doing this in his memory,” said Brandon Warren, one of the organizers of the walk.

Organizers say they wanted to host the event Saturday to raise awareness about gun violence in Indianapolis and across the country.