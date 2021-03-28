Mass vaccine site opens in Indianapolis for Native Americans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mass vaccination site for Native Americans and other native groups living in Indiana opened on Saturday.

The Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi ran the clinic. According to officials, more than 70 people showed up to get their vaccine.

The Pokagon Band also says that Native American residents from other states showed up. In addition to giving out shots, educating members was also important to community leaders.

“The education piece is very important to us. So that we can get our community and other communities that we work with to understand just how important it is to fight COVID-19 by all means possible and right now that is the vaccine,” said Carolina Castoreno-Santana, executive director of the American Indian Center of Indiana.

To date, Pokagon Health Services has vaccinated 3,000 people.