Massive annual meeting coming to Indiana Convention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Convention Center will host the National Rifle Association 2023 Meetings and Exhibits.

The NRA meetings will take place April 14-16.

The exhibit hall will “showcase over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear from the most popular companies in the industry. From entertainment to special events, it’s all happening in Indy!” says the NRA website.

Pre-registration for NRA members and their families is open.