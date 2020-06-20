Massive semi fire caught on camera in Kokomo; no reported injuries

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A massive semi fire was caught on camera in Kokomo overnight.

According to Kokomo Fire Department, a semi caught fire on U.S. 31 near Center Road in Kokomo overnight.

A video and photo of the fire were posted to the department’s official Facebook page after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The department says the driver of the semi got out and all personnel were safe after battling the fire. It is unclear if the driver of the semi was transported to the hospital or suffered any injuries.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.