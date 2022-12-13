Mayor Hogsett and Indy DPW celebrate 2022 infrastructure projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works Tuesday to celebrate the reopening of the Shelby Street bridge over Bean Creek.
According to a release, more than $240 million has been spent to make major improvements in the city that better the roadways and enhance pedestrian safety.
“This year the City has directed a historic level of investment in infrastructure across our community,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Through smart budgeting, and the strategic use of alternate sources like the American Rescue Plan and the Circle City Forward initiative, we’ve been able to maximize impact without adding to the burden on Marion County taxpayers who already pay more than their fair share to state infrastructure.”
Indianapolis Department of Public Works says construction projects in this year’s capital plan include:
- More than 11,828 linear feet of new and rehabilitated sidewalk
- More than 10,631 linear feet of new curb, separating motorists from pedestrians
- More than 193 new ADA-compliant accessibility ramps
- More than 46.4 lane miles of street rehabilitation
- 20,361 linear feet of new storm sewers
- 64 new crosswalks
- 317 newly planted trees