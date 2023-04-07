Mayor Hogsett and Indy Public Works highlight new trails maintenance unit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) trails maintenance unit Thursday to help clear the Pleasant Run Trail following recent storms.

The crew conducted brush cutbacks, debris removal, and litter pick-up activities to maintain the safety of the trail for pedestrian and cyclist users.

The trails maintenance unit was created to perform critical services along the city’s expanding trail network such as mowing, debris removal, and brush cutbacks that maintain safety.

More than 20 miles of new trails will be added to the city’s trail network in 2023 as part of Mayor Hogsett’s five-year $1.1 billion capital construction program. Click this link for more information on DPW’s 2023 construction season.