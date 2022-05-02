Local

Mayor Hogsett announces Indianapolis Neighborhood Grant Program

Mayor Joe Hogsett (right) announces the Indianapolis Neighborhood Grant Program on May 2, 2022. (Provided Photo/City of Indianapolis.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Groups that wish to beautify their Indianapolis neighborhoods can now apply for funding through the city’s Neighborhood Grant Program.

The program was announced Monday by Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Indianapolis City-County Council, and the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center.

“No one knows a neighborhood better than its neighbors. The Neighborhood Grant Program will capitalize on that knowledge and improve quality of life for residents across Indianapolis,” Hogsett said.

The grant program has $500,000 available. The funding is being provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Neighborhood groups can apply now through June 6 for grants of up to $100,000.

The program is open to Registered Neighborhood Organizations within Marion County and located within a Qualified Census Tract and/or within a ZIP Code that was negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Examples of eligible projects include:

Community gathering areas

Community gardens

Neighborhood clean-ups

Neighborhood (gateway) signs

Murals or public art installations

A second round of grant funding will open for applications in October.

For more information, visit the INRC website.