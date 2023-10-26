Mayor Hogsett announces new Indianapolis animal shelter site

A kitten peers out from behind the metal bars of an enclosure. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced a new location for the Indianapolis Animal Care Services animal shelter.

The new proposed site is a former Clearstream property, located at 5001 E. Raymond St. The shelter was previously planned for the Sherman Park campus, home of the former RCA factory, but those plans fell through.

“With a new location, we are able to accelerate progress on a new facility while continuing our remediation and development commitments on the Near Eastside,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “This new site will bring a community resource to a vacant lot while serving Indy zip codes with some of the highest animal care needs in the city.”

Republican mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve said earlier this month that the city needs a new animal shelter and claimed Hogsett was ignoring the needs of Indianapolis Animal Care Services, the division that runs the city animal shelter currently on Harding Street.

The city says the ZIP code for the new shelter, 46203, is historically the second highest for stray pick-ups and animal control related services in Marion County.