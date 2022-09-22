Local

Mayor Hogsett declares Thursday ‘Car Free Day’ in Indianapolis

People walk their bikes across an intersection in front of stopped traffic. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders in Indianapolis encourage people to go car-free on Thursday.

People are encouraged to participate in “Car Free Day” by getting to work by using scooters or bikes, carpooling, walking, or riding the bus.

“The goal of the event today is to help individuals in the community get education to learn that there are options in central Indiana for people to get around besides everybody having to drive by themselves,” Jen Gebhard, executive director of the Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority, said.

The Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority kicked off a free event at 7 a.m. at City Market’s West Plaza, located at the corner of Market and Delaware Streets in downtown Indianapolis.

Visitors can enjoy live music and free giveaways until 1 p.m. The Doo! Band will be performing and free muffins and coffee will be available.

For more information on Car Free Day, visit the CIRTA website. Those who sign up to go car free or “car-lite” on Thursday will be entered to win a $250 gift card.